Breaking Up With Your Partner Might Lead to 10 Years Jail, As Per The New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A breakup in a love relationship will bring more than simply heartbreak. India's new criminal laws include a provision that may land a man in jail if he breaks up with his lover after promising to marry her but having no intention of doing so.

The old IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act were replaced on July 1 by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The new laws contain several sections, which have been and continue to be scrutinized by legal experts.

Section 69 of the BNS is exclusively for women's social security. Section 69 handles instances of fake marriage pledges, as well as cases of women being abandoned after engaging in sexual intercourse based on a false wedding promise. The clause has provoked uproar, with opponents warning about its potential misuse.