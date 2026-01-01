BSF on high alert at Jammu International Border on New Year’s Eve

JAMMU: As 2025 comes to an end, the Border Security Force (BSF) remains on high alert along the international border in Jammu’s Marh area, braving fog and harsh winter conditions to safeguard the northern frontier.

BSF officers patrolling the border said that, despite facing numerous challenges during the winter, they are equipped with all the necessary gear to prevent infiltration.

“We face challenges but we have all the necessary equipment to face them. We have a raincoat, a cold-proof vest and a 24x7 alert system.Under any circumstances, we are ready to deal with infiltrators,” BSF officer told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BSF officer said that night patrolling in extreme cold is challenging because fog covers the entire area and reduces visibility. However, she asserted that they are equipped with the necessary gear to withstand such conditions.

“It gets very cold at night and the fog covers the entire area. It is difficult to see. But our patrolling continues. We have such equipment which helps us to see the area. So there is no problem,” said the BSF officer. (ANI)

