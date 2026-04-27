Buddha Dhamma offers moral compass for resolving modern global conflicts

New Delhi: At a time when conflicts are expanding beyond borders and affecting distant regions, the teachings of Buddha Dhamma offer both moral guidance and a practical framework for resolving crises. The current tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel—and their impact on energy routes, trade systems and vulnerable populations—reflect not just a diplomatic failure, but a deeper failure to understand interdependence, restraint and the consequences of unchecked greed. Buddha Dhamma, preserved in the Nalanda tradition, is not abstract philosophy but a lived approach to conflict.

Beyond teaching: Buddha intervenes

“Conquer anger by non-anger; conquer evil by good…”

The Buddha did not remain a passive observer of conflict. In the Rohini River dispute between the Shakyas and Koliyas, he intervened by appealing to reason, questioning whether human life was worth less than water. The conflict ended peacefully. Yet he also recognised limits; when his own clan faced destruction due to past actions, he stepped aside, acknowledging the law of cause and effect. This dual approach—active peace efforts grounded in deeper understanding—is often missing today, where interventions lack introspection and accountability.

The central problem of greed in modern conflicts

“There is no fire like greed…”

Buddha Dhamma identifies greed, hatred and ignorance as root causes of suffering. In modern geopolitics, greed has become systemic, driving control over resources, trade routes and strategic dominance. Conflicts in West Asia often reflect competition for energy and influence, framed as security concerns but rooted in expanding desire.

Doctrine of dependent origination and global interdependence

“With craving as condition, clinging arises…”

The doctrine of dependent origination explains that all phenomena arise from causes and conditions. In today’s interconnected world, this is evident in global supply chains and energy networks. Disruptions in one region affect economies worldwide, often hitting weaker nations hardest. Attempts to control resources as a sign of strength often create greater vulnerability through interdependence.

Nature, climate and the ethics of shared resources

“One should use wealth…for safeguarding the future.”

Buddha Dhamma emphasises harmony with nature. Exploiting resources without balance leads to suffering, as seen in climate change. Natural resources are inherently shared, but human ambition divides and monopolises them, creating inequality and conflict. What is legal is not always just; true imbalance lies in violating the natural systems that sustain life.

Lessons for the present Iran conflict

The Iran conflict must be viewed beyond immediate triggers, considering long-standing mistrust and competition. Ignoring global dependence on stable energy flows is a major oversight. Lasting solutions require understanding root causes, not just negotiating positions. Without this, agreements remain temporary.

A call for collective responsibility

“Whatever one does…that one will inherit.”

Responsibility extends beyond governments to thinkers, religious leaders and public figures. Silence amid escalating conflict is no longer neutral. A global call for restraint is essential—not passive, but actively preventing destruction. Non-violence in Buddha Dhamma is a disciplined effort to reduce harm, requiring courage to challenge dominant narratives.

Conclusion: The choice before humanity

Wars are easy to start but difficult to control, often exceeding initial intentions. Buddha Dhamma offers a practical path: understand causes, recognise interdependence, restrain greed and act with compassion. The teaching “Hatred is never appeased by hatred, but by non-hatred” applies equally to nations. (IANS)

Also Read: Buddha's Sacred Relics Journey to Bhutan for Global Peace Festival