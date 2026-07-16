Cabinet approves Rs 2.19 lakh cr projects, including Semicon 2.0, mobile manufacturing scheme and urea policy

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven major decisions, including Semicon 2.0, the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) and the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026, along with infrastructure and railway projects. The total outlay of the approved projects stands at Rs 2,19,353 crore.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said seven major decisions had been taken.

He said the first two decisions relate to a new approach to infrastructure development in Varanasi (Kashi).

According to the minister, the government has approved a 6/4-lane elevated corridor along the River Varuna at a cost of Rs 10,998 crore and a 6-lane elevated corridor along the River Ganga costing Rs 14,448 crore.

Among the key announcements, the Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore. The approval marks a significant decision of the government.

The Cabinet also approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with an allocation of Rs 62,500 crore. The scheme is one of the major manufacturing-related decisions announced alongside Semicon 2.0.

Highlighting another key decision, Vaishnaw said the government has approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026. He said the policy is aimed at making India self-reliant in urea production. The decision is a policy approval and does not carry a financial allocation in the Cabinet decisions table.

Apart from these, the Cabinet approved two railway infrastructure projects. It cleared the doubling of the Paradeep-Haridaspur railway line at a cost of Rs 2,542 crore. It also approved the fourth railway line between Dangoaposi and Rajkharsawan, involving an investment of Rs 1,365 crore. (ANI)

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