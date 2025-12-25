Cabinet okays Rs 12,015 crore project to expand Delhi Metro across 13 new stations

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a Rs 12,015 crore project to expand Delhi Metro Phase V (A) to cover another 13 stations across three new corridors, spanning 16 kilometres.

Three new corridors include R.K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms), Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms) as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase–V(A) project comprising 16.076 kms which will further enhance connectivity within the national capital.

The total project cost of Delhi Metro’s Phase – V(A) project will be sourced from Government of India, Government of Delhi, and international funding agencies, according to an official statement.

The Central Vista corridor will provide connectivity to all the Kartavya Bhawans, thereby providing door step connectivity to the office goers and visitors in this area. With this connectivity around 60,000 office goers and 2 lakh visitors will benefit on a daily basis. These corridors will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels enhancing ease of living.

The RK Ashram Marg – Indraprastha section will be an extension of the Botanical Garden-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor. It will provide Metro connectivity to the Central Vista area, which is currently under redevelopment. The Aerocity – IGD Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj sections will be an extension of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and will boost connectivity of the airport with the southern parts of the national capital in areas such as Tughlakabad, Saket, Kalindi Kunj etc. These extensions will comprise of 13 stations. Out of these, 10 stations will be underground and 3 stations will be elevated.

After completion, the corridor-1 namely R.K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms), will improve the connectivity of West, North and old Delhi with Central Delhi and the other two corridors namely Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms) corridors will connect south Delhi with the domestic Airport Terminal-1 via Saket, Chattarpur etc which will tremendously boost connectivity within National Capital. (IANS)

Also Read: Delhi Metro to begin services at 3:00 am on Republic Day