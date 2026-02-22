CAQM issues statutory direction proposing stricter emission norms across Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: In a move to strengthen industrial emission control measures across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Saturday issued a statutory direction proposing a uniform and more stringent Particulate Matter (PM) emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ for identified industries across Delhi-NCR. Industrial stack emissions are a significant source of elevated PM levels in Delhi-NCR and also contribute to the formation of secondary particulates, adversely impacting the region’s air quality. Recognising the urgent need for stricter control, the Commission has undertaken a series of targeted measures since its inception. These include the mandatory transition to cleaner fuels, the prescription of emission standards for biomass and other fuel-based boilers and furnaces, and the issuance of approved fuel lists through various statutory directions. The Commission, after considering recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), based on a study conducted by IIT Kanpur and inputs from a Technical Committee constituted by CPCB, has concluded that a PM emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ is both technically achievable and environmentally necessary. The revised standard is expected to significantly reduce industrial emissions, contributing to the abatement of air pollution and improving overall air quality in the region. It will also benefit people residing in the immediate vicinity of industrial clusters. According to the press release, the maximum permissible limit of PM emissions from 17 categories of highly polluting industries identified by CPCB, Red Category (medium and large) air-polluting industries, food and food processing units, textile industries with boilers or thermic fluid heaters, and metal industries operating furnaces in Delhi-NCR shall be 50 mg/Nm³. (IANS)

