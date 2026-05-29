CBI arrests former district judge Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma dowry death case

BHOPAL: In a significant development in the high-profile dowry death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former district judge Giribala Singh from her Bhopal residence in connection with the alleged suicide of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

A CBI team, backed by a heavy police force, reached Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area early in the day. Local police barricaded the entire locality and restricted public movement during the arrest proceedings. The CBI team reached Giribala Singh's residence at around 10.30 a.m. and questioned her for over five hours.

The agency is set to take Giribala Singh to a hospital for a medical examination shortly. Amit Soni, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bag Sevania police station, who was present at the scene, said Giribala Singh would be produced before the court later on Thursday. (IANS)

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