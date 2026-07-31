CBI court, Chennai sentences Chota Rajan to 7 years for passport fraud

Chennai: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Chennai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chota Rajan to seven years' imprisonment after finding him guilty of fraudulently obtaining an Indian passport using forged documents and a false identity. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict for offences, including cheating, forgery, personation and the use of fabricated documents to secure a passport.

Chota Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje and who is also known by aliases, including Vijaya Kadam, Rajendra and Nana, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. He is already serving a life sentence in another criminal case. The seven-year sentence relates specifically to the passport fraud case investigated by the CBI. (IANS)

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