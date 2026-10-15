CBI Files Chargesheet Against 14th Accused in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, the 14th accused arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, before a special court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex in Delhi. The specially designated Fast Track Court has listed the matter for hearing on October 22 and directed that a copy of the chargesheet be supplied to the accused.

Suryavanshi was arrested by the CBI in September and subsequently sent to judicial custody after expiry of his three-day remand granted to the probe agency. (IANS)

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