CBI files third chargesheet for NEET UG-2024 paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the third charge sheet in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 question paper leak case before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna against 21 accused, the agency sources said on Saturday.

The CBI filed the second charge sheet against six accused on September 20 in the case. The second charge sheet was filed against six accused individuals, namely Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh and City Coordinator of Hazaribagh), Md. Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal, Oasis School and Centre Superintendent), Jamaluddin alias Jamal (Reporter of a Newspaper, Hazaribagh) and Aman Kumar Singh. CBI filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused on August 1, 2024.

The investigation has revealed that Ahsanul Haque, Principal of Oasis School, in his capacity as City Coordinator, Hazaribagh for the NEET UG 2024 exam, along with Md. Imtiyaz Alam, the Vice-Principal of the same school and the Centre Superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 exam conspired with other accused to steal the NEET UG question paper.

The CBI initiated investigations earlier this year following a controversy over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. (ANI)

