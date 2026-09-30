CBI secures deportation of Nirav Modi case accused Sandeep Mistry from UAE

MUMBAI: The CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has secured the deportation of Sandeep Mistry, a key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud linked to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said on Tuesday. Mistry, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, is wanted in a case being investigated by the CBI's Bank Securities and Fraud Branch (BSFB), Mumbai, for his alleged role in fraudulent international trade transactions involving shell entities.

According to the agency, Mistry acted as a crucial link between several entities involved in the fraud, managing their day-to-day operations and issuing instructions through clandestine self-deleting communication platforms to evade detection and destroy evidence. The CBI alleged that he facilitated the creation of forged import-export documents to project fictitious trade in diamonds, gold and pearl jewellery. (IANS)

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