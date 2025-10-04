CBI submits final chargesheet in West Bengal primary teachers’ recruitment case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted its final chargesheet in the case related to the irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in West Bengal government schools, and included three more names there as accused.

This is the fifth supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the matter, and an agency insider said that this is also the final chargesheet.

The first of the three new names included in the final chargesheet is that of Trinamool Congress legislator from Nakashipara Assembly constituency in Nadia district, Manik Bhattacharya, who is the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The second name is that of Ratna Bagchi, who was a WBBPE employee, while Bhattacharya was the president of the Board.

The third name included in the final chargesheet is that of Bivas Adhikari, whom the central investigation agency has identified as a middleman in the recruitment scam. (IANS)

