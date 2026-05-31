CDS General Anil Chauhan Bids Farewell After Four Decades of Distinguished Military Service

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan, on Saturday described his tenure as "very satisfying and excellent" as he formally bid farewell to military service after more than four decades.

The ceremonial events marked the culmination of General Chauhan's distinguished military career spanning more than four decades.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in New Delhi, an occasion that symbolised the conclusion of his tenure as the country's highest-ranking military officer.

Following the Guard of Honour, General Chauhan visited the National War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.

Addressing reporters after the ceremony, the outgoing CDS expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and reflected on his long journey in uniform.

"It's a matter of great honour for me to superannuate with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour. I thank the three services and Headquarters IDS for it. With the conclusion of the Guard of Honour, I bid farewell to my colleagues in uniform, comrades in arms forever," General Chauhan said.

Recalling his visit to the National War Memorial, he said the moment carried deep personal significance as it marked his final tribute in uniform to the nation's fallen heroes.

"I just laid the wreath at the War Memorial for the last time in uniform, as a humble tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty," he told reporters.

"After the wreath laying, I was welcomed by friends, relatives and well-wishers. This is symbolic of my transition from uniform to civilian life. I had a very satisfying and excellent tenure," General Chauhan added.

The farewell ceremony marked the end of General Chauhan's tenure as CDS and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. (IANS)

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