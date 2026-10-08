CEC Act row: Supreme Court to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine an application seeking recall of the September 23 split verdict on challenges to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The plea comes amid an apprehension of bias against Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was part of the bench that delivered the split verdict, after it emerged that his son is standing counsel for the Election Commission of India before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the application before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel said an interlocutory application (IA) was filed seeking recall of the judgment delivered by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. "We will examine and then take a call," CJI Surya Kant said. (ANI)

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