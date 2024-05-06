Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleges arm-twisting by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi

Dehradun: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged 'arm-twisting' by Uttarakhand cadre IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi in its affidavit before the Delhi High Court.

CBI filed this affidavit in response to contempt notices issued on March 28 to CBI on a petition filed by Sanjiv Chaturvedi for noncompliance with orders passed by the Delhi High Court on January 30. In the order, a single judge of the court had directed CBI to provide all the information related to various corruption cases of AIIMS, Delhi investigated by Sanjiv Chaturvedi as Chief Vigilance Officer, AIIMS and referred to CBI.

In its affidavit filed in the last week of April by Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DIG in the Anti-Corruption Branch(ACB) of CBI at New Delhi, CBI has alleged that by way of Contempt Petition, "An endeavour is being made by the petitioner to arm-twist the respondent agency and to prevent it from availing its legal remedies." (ANI)

