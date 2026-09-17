Centre designates ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network as terrorist organisation under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday designated the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, citing its alleged involvement in radicalising youth, mobilising resources for anti-national activities and promoting terrorism through violent activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification under the First Schedule of the UAPA by inserting SBN as a terrorist organisation at serial number 46 of its list of such terror outfits.

As per the notification, the SBN's objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals in smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across the border and, through terrorist activities, pose a threat to the democratic system, communal harmony and internal security of the country.

The Centre said several criminal cases have been registered against SBN cadres across multiple jurisdictions for their alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities.

The cases invoke provisions of several laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Arms Act, 1959; UAPA, 1967; Explosive Substances Act, 1908; Explosives Act, 1884; Information Technology Act, 2000; Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007; Official Secrets Act, 1923; and Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The notification further said SBN was involved in radicalising youth through various allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities and mobilising resources in collusion with other banned organisations and designated entities.

It also alleged that the network promotes terrorism through violent activities that disrupt public order and uses digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages.

"The Central Government believes that 'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," reads the notification.

The move comes nearly one month after a coordinated operation across different locations in 14 states, upholding India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Indian security agencies destroyed the SBN terror group network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. (ANI)

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