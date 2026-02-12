Centre issues new guidelines for rendition of Vande Mataram

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday issued fresh comprehensive guidelines establishing the official protocol for the rendition of India’s national song Vande Mataram, specifying how and when it should be performed at government functions and the expected conduct of the audience, especially concerning the national anthem.

The new directives, issued by the Union Home Ministry, are intended to formalize the status and ceremonial role of the national song in public and official events across the country, placing greater emphasis on its observance during state functions and institutional gatherings.

As per the guidelines, the complete official version of Vande Mataram, comprising six stanzas and lasting approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds, is to be performed or played during major state occasions.

These include events such as the unfurling of the national flag, formal arrival and departure ceremonies of the President and Governors at official programmes, and before and after their scheduled addresses at such functions.

A key aspect of the directive states that whenever both Vande Mataram and the national anthem are part of a programme, the national song must be rendered before the national anthem. The guidelines further specify that members of the audience are expected to stand at attention during both performances as a mark of respect.

The Home Ministry has also urged educational institutions to promote the singing of Vande Mataram during daily school assemblies and in significant institutional events.

To ensure ceremonial clarity, the guidelines recommend that when Vande Mataram is performed by a band, it should be preceded by a drum roll or a bugle call to formally signal the beginning of the rendition. At the same time, the ministry has provided specific exemptions for cinema halls and film screenings.

According to the directive, audiences will not be required to stand when Vande Mataram is played as part of a film’s soundtrack, noting that compelling viewers to stand in entertainment venues could interrupt the viewing experience and potentially create confusion among audiences. The move seeks to address a long-standing gap in formal protocol governing the national song. Unlike the national anthem, which is regulated through detailed executive instructions and statutory provisions outlining both rendition norms and audience conduct, Vande Mataram has historically lacked clearly defined official guidelines or enforceable standards regarding its performance and observance. (IANS)

