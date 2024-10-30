Centre Launches New Mobile App For Easy Birth And Death Registration

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a mobile application for registration of births and deaths on Tuesday.

The mobile app has been named Civil Registration System (CRS) and is prepared by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

He said that the application will make registration of births and deaths seamless and hassle-free by allowing citizens to register at any time, from any place, and in their state's official language.

It is expected to significantly reduce the time required for the registration of births and deaths and eliminate added financial responsibilities for states concerning its maintenance and operation. It also digitises legacy records, making the registration process paperless.