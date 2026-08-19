Centre notifies key defence items worth Rs 3,070 cr for indigenous manufacturing

NEW DELHI: The Department of Defence Production has notified the sixth 'Positive Indigenisation List' comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, aimed at strengthening local manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

The list contains line replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. These include 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard and 389 items of Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

The items cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems, including air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine for the Indian Air Force. Armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II for the Indian Army also figure on the list.

Besides, warships missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM, defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems as well as high explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment form part of the list.

The detailed list of items is also available on the SRIJAN Portal. Each item has an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from Indian industry.

The defence PSUs and Indian Coast Guard will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including their ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with participation from the industry, particularly MSMEs, the statement said.

This sixth positive indigenisation list marks another step in the government’s efforts to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports, the statement said.

The SRIJAN Defence Portal was launched in August 2020 as a dedicated platform, through which the defence PSUs and Service Headquarters (SHQs) offer defence items to Indian industry, including MSMEs and startups, for indigenous development and production.

Since its launch, the portal has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation by defence PSUs and SHQs up to June 2026. These include 5,012 items notified under the first five 'Positive Indigenisation Lists'. (IANS)

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