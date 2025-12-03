Centre sets census 2027 for two-phase rollout, to include caste enumeration

NEW DELHI: The Government of India has announced plans to conduct the Census in 2027, with the intent notified in the Gazette on June 16, 2025.

The Census will be conducted in two phases: Phase I - House Listing and Housing Census, scheduled from April to September 2026, and Phase II - Population Enumeration, set for February 2027.

The Population Enumeration will reference March 1, 2027, except for certain regions like Ladakh and snow-bound areas, where it will be conducted in September 2026.

Notably, caste enumeration will be included, as per the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' decision on April 30, 2025.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha, "The Government has decided to conduct the Census in 2027. The intent of the Government for conducting the Census has been notified in the Gazette dated 16th June, 2025. The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, namely Phase I - House Listing and Housing Census from April to September 2026 in a period of 30 days, as per the convenience of the State/UT Governments, followed by Phase II - Population Enumeration (PE).

"Population Enumeration will be done in February 2027 with reference to March 1, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it will be done in September 2026 with reference date 1 October, 2026," Rai added.

A key feature of this census will be the inclusion of caste enumeration for the first time in over 70 years.

"In Census 2027, Caste enumeration will be done as decided by Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs vide its decision dated 30.04.2025," he added.

It will be India's first digital census, with data collected via mobile apps, though paper schedules will also be available for those with connectivity issues. A pre-test was conducted from November 10 to November 30, 2025, to test the digital platforms, survey methods, and logistics. The latest announcement provides administrative clarity after the 2021 census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

Also Read: Centre tables bill for cess on pan masala, gutka for security & health