Centre Tightens E-Commerce Rules to Curb Dark Patterns, Misleading Listings and Boost Consumer Protection from 2027

New Delhi: The Centre's Department of Consumer Affairs on Thursday announced amendments to the E-Commerce Rules to strengthen consumer protection and ensure greater transparency in the digital marketplace. The amended rules will come into force from January 1, 2027.

The rules strengthen provisions related to consumer grievances, search results, sponsored listings, price reductions, dark patterns and seller disclosures.

A key provision requires all e-commerce entities to partner with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) convergence process. In 2025, the NCH received 17,71,622 grievances, with 5,11,196, or around 29 per cent, related to e-commerce.

Under the amended rules, platforms must provide complainants copies of complaints recorded by grievance officers and cannot manipulate search results to mislead users. Sponsored listings must be clearly identified.

For price reductions, platforms must display both the reduced and prior prices, with the latter defined as the lowest price offered during the preceding 30 days.

E-commerce entities must comply with the 2023 Dark Patterns Guidelines, conduct annual self-audits and display compliance certificates. Marketplace platforms must disclose key information, including expiry dates, return and refund policies, warranties, delivery and payment details.

They must also obtain express consent before using consumer data for specified purposes and cannot impose bundled fees for unrelated services, except under specified loyalty or membership programmes. Importer details and country of origin must also be disclosed for imported goods. (IANS)

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