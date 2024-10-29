Centre to start census in 2025, with Lok Sabha seat delimitation expected by 2028: Sources

NEW DELHI: Reports suggested that the government will likely go ahead with the next nationwide population survey, or the census, in 2025, four years in arrears. Its process is expected to conclude in 2026. The redrawing of constituencies for the Lok Sabha is expected to be set in motion once the survey is over and completed within 2028.

At this time, many opposition parties have been demanding a caste census. However, the government has not ruled on that issue, and specifics of the census process yet not been mentioned.

There could be surveys of sub-sects under General and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes next year, apart from religion and social class categorization and their headcounts of the General, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes populations.

Discussions regarding the caste census have gained pace once again with news about the census. Opposition party leaders, including Congress, are demanding that the government conduct a national caste census immediately. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called for an all-party meeting to discuss matters related to caste census and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

Ramesh says clarity on two important questions remains still not there. Firstly, will the new Census enumerate all castes in detail in the country secondly, whether this Census be used to determine the representation of each state in the Lok Sabha? He expressed a fear that this might come at the cost of states that have been leaders in family planning.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said the center's decision not to conduct a caste census is a betrayal of OBC communities. He attacked Modi's decision by saying in a tweet it is a clear-cut betrayal by the government; and by not responding to the calls for justice, they deny their rightful representation on account of political arrogance. He also questioned if RSS, JDU, and TDP will support the people or will keep silent.

BJP-led NDA partners have also reaffirmed their commitment to support a caste census. The JDU has declared that it is in favor and would welcome a nationwide caste census if the Government goes ahead with it in next year. JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "We are in support of a pan-India caste census. We'll be happy if the same happens in next year's survey". He added that the question has been put forth in the National Democratic Alliance and a national caste census would help fortify the weaker sections of society.