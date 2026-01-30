Chhattisgarh: 9 IEDs recovered and diffused by security forces

KANKER: A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) recovered explosives planted by Naxalites during a search operation in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area under the Chhotebethia police station limits. During the operation, a total of 9 pressure cooker IEDs, firecrackers, electric wires, and other Naxalite materials were seized from different locations. All the IEDs were defused and destroyed on the spot. According to information received from the police, as part of the anti-Naxal operation, a joint team of the DRG and BSF was conducting a search operation on January 23, near the Kotri River in Modemarka village under the Chhotebethia police station area. During this operation, 3 pressure cooker IEDs, hidden with the intention of harming security forces, were recovered. Earlier, on Thursday, a comprehensive search operation was conducted in the forest and hilly area of Kalpar village under the Chhotebethia police station. During the operation, 6 pressure cooker IEDs (each weighing approximately 5 kg), firecrackers, electric wires, and other Naxalite materials were recovered. (ANI)

Also Read: 11 Security Personnel Injured in Multiple IED Blasts During Anti-Maoist Operation in Chhattisgarh