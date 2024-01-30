Chhattisgarh: Tragic Ambush Claims Lives of Three Jawans in an Anti-Naxal Operation

RAIPUR: In a tragic turn of events on Tuesday, three security personnel lost their lives while 14 others sustained injuries in an ambush by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in Tekalgudiam village, situated at Chhattisgarh's border. The operation, aimed at curbing Naxal activities and ensuring local safety, took a grim turn when the Maoists opened fire on the patrolling security forces.

The targeted security forces had established a camp in the region as part of their strategy to monitor and control Naxal movements, bringing a sense of security to the local population. The joint forces, comprising personnel from the CRPF's CoBRA, District Reserve Groups (DRGs), and Special Task Forces, were conducting patrols in the Jonaguda-Aliguda area when they came under intense gunfire from the Maoists.

In the ensuing firefight, three jawans lost their lives, and 14 others sustained injuries. The Maoists, faced with the retaliatory actions of the security forces, retreated into the dense forest, evading immediate capture. The injured personnel are currently being transported to Raipur for urgent medical treatment.

The incident highlights the challenging and perilous conditions faced by security forces in regions affected by Naxal insurgency. The anti-Naxal operation, intended not only to counteract extremist activities but also to create a secure environment for the local populace, took an unfortunate turn with the loss of lives and injuries among the security personnel.

The authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to assess the circumstances leading to the ambush and to strategize ways to enhance the security apparatus in the region. As the injured personnel receive medical attention, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and dangers associated with anti-Naxal operations, emphasizing the need for a continued and coordinated effort to ensure the safety and well-being of those tasked with maintaining law and order in these volatile areas.