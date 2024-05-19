Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot deputes ‘army’ of Rajasthan Congress leaders on Amethi seat

Jaipur: Veteran leaders from Rajasthan have been deputed in Amethi on different roles under the directions of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is an observer on this seat which is one of the most talked about Lok Sabha seats.

About 33 senior leaders including three MLAs and nine former MLAs from Rajasthan have been called in Amethi. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra is also among them.

Former Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore has been made the election coordinator in Amethi and he has been deciding who needs to be called on which day and how many trips he needs to make, said party sources. (IANS)

