China uses Panchen Lama’s Kalachakra to legitimise control over Tibetans

Dharamshala: Gyaltsen Norbu, the China-appointed Panchen Lama often dismissed by Tibetans as a “political imposter,” is slated to lead the Kalachakra empowerment and teachings at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, the historic seat of the Panchen Lamas in Shigatse, Tibet, from October 9 to 12, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, an announcement by Tashi Lhunpo Monastery described the upcoming event as being held for “world peace, the prosperity of the motherland, and the welfare of all sentient beings.”

The notice added that “His Holiness the All-Knowing Panchen Lama, out of his boundless compassion, will bestow the sacred Kalachakra teachings and empowerment.”

The monastery’s management also issued stringent directives for attendees, both monks and laity, urging them to maintain order, follow security instructions, and refrain from bringing prohibited items such as knives, alcohol, or flammable substances. Complete silence has also been mandated during the ritual.

This will not be Gyaltsen Norbu’s first Kalachakra ceremony. In 2016, he led a similar event at Dechen Phodrang near Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, which was clouded by controversy after reports suggested that Chinese authorities had offered payments and coerced participation among Tibetans to ensure large attendance.

Over the past few months, Gyaltsen Norbu has undertaken extensive tours across Tibetan regions, promoting Beijing’s agenda to “Sinicise” Tibetan Buddhism. His efforts follow a private meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China earlier this year, during which he reportedly pledged full allegiance to the Communist Party’s directives on religion.

The meeting notably coincided with the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the boy recognised by the Dalai Lama as the legitimate 11th Panchen Lama in 1995, as highlighted by Phayul.

Despite China’s repeated claims that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima is “living a normal life,” no verifiable evidence has ever been produced.

Tibetans, both inside Tibet and in exile, continue to reject Gyaltsen Norbu’s legitimacy, viewing him as China’s political tool and a stark reminder of the state’s control over Tibetan religion and identity, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

Also Read: India-China relationship demands willingness to advance piecemeal cooperation without self-deception: Report

Also Watch: