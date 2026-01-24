Chinese visa scam: Third Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing Karti Chidambaram’s plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi High Court judge on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram challenging a trial court order framing charges against him in the Chinese visa scam case, marking the third such recusal in the matter. The criminal revision petition was listed before Justice Girish Kathpalia, who declined to hear it, citing personal reasons.

The development came after two other judges of the Delhi High Court — Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani — had earlier also recused themselves from hearing the Congress leader’s plea. During the brief hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chidambaram, submitted that charges had been framed against the Congress leader for an offence which was not even alleged against him. “It is a matter without evidence. I have been sought to be roped in,” he said.

However, Justice Kathpalia observed: “I don’t think I would be able to hear this.” Accordingly, the single-judge bench directed: “Subject to orders of the judge in charge of the criminal side, list this matter on January 28 before some other bench.” Chidambaram has challenged the December 23, 2025, order passed by a special CBI court, which framed charges against him for criminal conspiracy and bribing a public servant in connection with alleged irregularities in the issuance of visas to Chinese nationals in 2011.

Charges were also framed against several other accused, while accused Chetan Shrivastava was discharged. (IANS)

