CJI Surya Kant Inaugurates Ladakh Bench, Pledges Justice for Remote Villages

LEH: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday inaugurated the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court's newly constituted Ladakh bench in Leh. Addressing the gathering, CJI Kant said that the new bench is only the start of the work of reaching people in far-flung villages and that technology and legal aid must carry the court to them. The bench serves Leh, Kargil and the rest of Ladakh. He said the bench would bring access to justice closer to the people of the region.

"This bench for Kargil, Leh, and all the other parts of Ladakh is access to justice for them. This High Court bench now brings the principle of justice to you." He said this was his second visit to Ladakh, and that it was a very historic day for him. The CJI said many villages are far from Leh and poorly connected, and that snowfall and cold make travel harder still, so people may struggle to reach the court. He proposed two remedies: technology and legal aid.

"There are only two ways to do it: one is technology, and the other is legal," he said. He suggested setting up e-seva centres in villages so people can file cases, track dates and orders, and submit documents or evidence without travelling to Leh. (ANI)

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