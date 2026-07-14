CJI Surya Kant Welcomes Two Bhutanese Law Clerks to Supreme Court Under Bilateral Exchange

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday welcomed two young legal professionals from Bhutan who have joined the Supreme Court as law clerks under a bilateral exchange programme.

The engagement follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Bhutan aimed at promoting the exchange of young legal professionals.

As part of the arrangement, the two Bhutanese law clerks will serve at the Supreme Court of India for a three-month term.

"In terms of our commitment and judicial cooperation with Bhutan, we have entered into an MoU. Two young persons have joined today. Both of them are welcome as law clerks," said the CJI while introducing the law clerks to the packed courtroom. In January 2026, the CJI had announced that the Supreme Court of India and Bhutan had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange of young legal professionals. (ANI)

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