Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in more than five states, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said the public pressure group would ensure that the political discourse remains about issues concerning youth, including eliminating unemployment.

He also announced a major public gathering in Nagpur on November 26 (Constitution Day) against the "compromised" Election Commission of India (ECI) to demand accountability over repeated allegations of "vote theft". He maintained that the CJP was entering the electoral arena not to chase government formation, but to bring young citizens' concerns to the forefront. "Elections are happening in five states--Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. The Cockroach Janata Party's goal won't be to form or topple any government. Our only goal will be to ensure that the politics of this country and the upcoming elections focus on issues of the youth. (ANI)