Cleric slams suspended TMC leader over ‘communally charged’ mosque plan

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who got suspended from the party for proposing to build a Babri mosque in Bengal’s Murshidabad, is drawing fire from all quarters including Islamic scholars, over his brazen attempts to fan a communal divide. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of the Barelvi sect tore into the now sacked Trinamool legislator from Murshidabad for the incendiary pledge in public, and warned him against attempts to polarize the discourse for political dividends. Humayun Kabir had promised to do ‘shilanyas (foundation stone laying ceremony)’ for a mosque modelled on the lines of the Babri mosque on December 6 – the day when it was demolished, while disregarding the concerns raised by Raj Bhawan over law and order implications. Humayun Kabir’s contentious and divisive pledge of building a Babri mosque in Murshidabad, however, earned him the ire of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and he was subsequently suspended from the party. (IANS)

