CM Omar Abdullah claims 2022 delimitation done for BJP-led Centre’s ‘backdoor rule’

Jammu: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled Central government, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed on Sunday that the delimitation process was done for ‘backdoor rule’.

Addressing a gathering of supporters here, Omar Abdullah accused the BJP-led Centre of reneging on its commitments and attempting to weaken regional political parties.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have waited long enough for the restoration of statehood, and further delay is unacceptable. The Centre has repeatedly broken its promises despite assurances given by political leaders, Parliament, and the Supreme Court that statehood would be restored at the earliest.

“People had placed their trust in the Centre, but were met with unfulfilled commitments,” he said.

“The delimitation exercise was designed to enable backdoor rule rather than strengthen democratic representation. The BJP is trying to weaken and split opposition parties across the country through ‘Operation Lotus,” he alleged.

He cited examples like the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

The Jammu and Kashmir delimitation process was completed in 2022, following which the Assembly seats increased from 83 to 90.

Omar Abdullah said the demand for statehood is not a favour being sought from the Centre but a promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the commitment was supported by nearly all major political parties that contested the 2024 elections.

CM Abdullah also challenged the BJP to identify any of its candidates who campaigned in the 2024 elections on a platform opposing the restoration of statehood.

He questioned the BJP’s record of fulfilling its promises, saying that the party frequently reminds others of their election promises but should also explain the status of its own commitments to the people.

The ruling National Conference (NC) has intensified its campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, signalling that the issue will remain at the centre of its political agenda in the coming months.

The NC has given a call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 in the national capital in support of their statehood demand. (IANS)

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