CM Yogi Adityanath slams opponents of VB-G RAM-G Act, calls it landmark reform

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a sharp criticism of the INDIA bloc over its opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM-G) Act, asserting that their past misdeeds would come to light if they supported the legislation.

Describing the Act as a significant initiative, the Chief Minister said it is set to become a landmark reform for India’s rural economy. He added that the press conference was convened because those who had allegedly plundered the nation’s resources for years are now anxious about being exposed.

“Our press conference today is about the important steps taken by the Prime Minister during the recent winter session of Parliament... A significant act has been passed in this regard, known as the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. This act is poised to be a landmark in India’s rural development landscape. The need for this press conference arises because those who have plundered the country’s resources for a long time, forcing the poor to starve and the youth to migrate and suffer the pangs of unemployment, are now worried that if they support such reforms and this transparent approach to rural development and the vision of a developed India, their misdeeds will be exposed,” CM Yogi said while addressing a press conference.

He stressed that the VB G RAM-G act will be the foundation of a new India, adding that the goal of a developed India can only be realised when the states are developed, which can be achieved when its fundamental unit, the village, develops.

CM Yogi stated that when the rural economy is empowered, and workers are ensured social security and respect, the vision of a developed India will advance. (ANI)

