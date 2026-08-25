Cockroach Janta Party Announces Peaceful March in Delhi on September 5

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced a peaceful protest march in the national capital on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour commitments made to young people on July 25.

In a statement, the CJP said it would mobilise young people for a peaceful march from India Gate to the new Delhi Police Headquarters. The protest will be led by the families of deceased NEET victims and victims of alleged police brutality.

"CJP announces youth mobilisation on September 5th, with a peaceful march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters, led by families of deceased NEET victims and victims of police brutality, over the Government's failure to honour its July 25 commitments," it said in the statement.

"The National Working Committee of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convened today to review the Government of India and BJP/NDA ruled states' compliance with the solemn commitments made to the young people of this country on 25 July 2026, on the basis of which the nationwide youth protests were withdrawn in good faith. Members of the Committee expressed serious doubts over whether the Government intends to honour its word at all." The party alleged that, instead of implementing the commitments made a month ago, the government had delayed action and avoided providing clear assurances.

"For a month now, instead of implementing what was solemnly promised, the Government has played delay games, hidden behind technicalities, and avoided giving clear commitments even before the Supreme Court of India," the CJP said. Referring to the Supreme Court proceedings on August 18, the party said the court had repeatedly asked the Union Government to provide a list of FIRs registered across the country so that it could consider quashing them collectively. “Yet, the Government refused to give a clear commitment to do so. The written assurance from the Government to the CJP is also due,” it added.

The CJP further said that their patience cannot be mistaken for weakness.

"This cannot continue. Our patience cannot be mistaken for weakness. Our good faith cannot become an opportunity for the Government to betray us," the CJP said. (IANS)

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