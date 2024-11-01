Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 62, Domestic Cylinder Rates Unchanged

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies have decided to increase the prices of commercial LPG cylinders in major cities, with the new rates effective from November 1.
The rate of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now be priced at Rs 1,740 as compared to the earlier Rs 1,802, marking a hike of Rs 62 per cylinder. This increase follows an earlier hike on October 1, when prices rose by Rs 48.50 to Rs 1,740.
In addition to Delhi, the price of the 19-kg cylinder have also risen in major metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Following the latest adjustments, the retail price is now Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.
Furthermore, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has also been increased by Rs 15, though the rates for 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.
The revised rates happens to be the fourth consecutive monthly hike in the price of the 19-kg LPG cylinder.
