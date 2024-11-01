Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 62, Domestic Cylinder Rates Unchanged

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies have decided to increase the prices of commercial LPG cylinders in major cities, with the new rates effective from November 1.

The rate of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now be priced at Rs 1,740 as compared to the earlier Rs 1,802, marking a hike of Rs 62 per cylinder. This increase follows an earlier hike on October 1, when prices rose by Rs 48.50 to Rs 1,740.

In addition to Delhi, the price of the 19-kg cylinder have also risen in major metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.