Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) teams detect 102 road dust violations in Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: Eight teams constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) detected 102 instances of road dust violations in Greater Noida, noting that the problem remains a significant concern at several locations, an official said on Thursday. Violations were observed on internal roads, sector roads, and major corridors, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, Gamma, Eta, Sigma, Omicron, Zeta, Ecotech, Knowledge Park and Techzone, as well as on several 60-m, 80-m and 130-m-wide roads connecting key junctions and rotaries, said an official statement. The eight teams – three from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and five from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) – were tasked to assess visible road dust and the effectiveness of road-cleaning and sweeping on stretches maintained by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). The inspection was carried out to review the on-ground implementation of dust mitigation measures and identify gaps requiring immediate corrective action, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The teams covered 35 locations under GNIDA’s jurisdiction and inspected multiple arterial and internal roads. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs were collected and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report, said the statement. The inspection found that visible road dust remains a significant concern at several locations in Greater Noida. A total of 102 instances of road dust violations were recorded across the inspected areas, it said. (IANS)

