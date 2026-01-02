Committed to Aravalli mountain range conservation: Haryana Minister

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday said the government is committed to the conservation of the Aravalli mountain range.

With this objective, the government is implementing the Haryana Aravalli Green Wall Project, which focuses on addressing major environmental challenges such as desertification, land degradation, and drought. A detailed action plan has been prepared to implement this project by 2030.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government, he said Haryana is getting the opportunity to host this important event at the IUCN Pavilion is a matter of pride for the state.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landmark initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ have been launched, which have transformed environmental conservation into a mass movement.

These initiatives are inspiring people at the global, national, and local levels to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government has launched innovative initiatives such as Oxy Van, Pran Vayu Devta Yojana, and Van Mitra Yojana to promote community participation. These schemes will prove to be a strong pillar in the direction of Aravalli conservation.

The Forest Minister said a proposal has been prepared to provide an annual honorarium to farmers for the conservation of native tree species such as ‘Jati’ and ‘Roheda’ in the southern Haryana regions of Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri, Badhra, and Loharu, on the lines of the Pran Vayu Devta Yojana. This initiative aims to maintain greenery in the Aravalli region and directly involve local communities in conservation efforts. (IANS)

