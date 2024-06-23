Committed to conservation of tigers, elephants: Yogi government

Lucknow: The Yogi government is committed to the development of forest areas, sanctuaries, and reserves in Uttar Pradesh, including the conservation of various species such as tigers and elephants. As a result, initiatives are underway to not only protect wildlife in tiger and elephant reserves but also to identify and develop the immense tourism potential hidden in these areas, an official statement said.

Notably, this process has opened up opportunities for increased revenue through tourism development in the state, while also enhancing the pathways for the conservation of tigers, elephants and other protected animals. In alignment with this, CM Yogi has initiated preparations to accelerate various projects aimed at conserving tigers and elephants in the state.

It is noteworthy that the government has initiated ‘Project Tiger’ and ‘Project Elephant’ in the country for the conservation of tigers and elephants, respectively, under the leadership of the double-engine government. This project is also being implemented in various reserves across UP.

In addition, work is underway at various levels in the state under this project, and to boost these efforts, the Yogi government has allocated financial assistance received from the central government as a state share. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Head of the Department have been informed about this through a government order issued on this matter. A total amount of Rs 5.31 crore has been released for the project in the financial year 2024-25.

The amount released under the project will be utilized across various items. It will pave the way for the purchase of machines, plants and equipment and the completion of construction works. Additionally, the funds can be used for office expenses, wages and other expenses as well.

It is noteworthy that development work for various tourist facilities in the tourist areas of Reserve Forest Regions in Uttar Pradesh is ongoing. Moreover, construction activities are also underway in the core area reserves of forests, including the construction of water bodies, aimed at completing various tasks for wildlife conservation. The process of utilizing funds for these activities will expedite their completion. (ANI)

