Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) inaugurates programme on ‘Audit of Digital Public Infrastructure’

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India inaugurated the 166th International Training Programme on “Audit of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)” in New Delhi. The programme is being conducted by the International Centre for Information Systems and Audit (iCISA) under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs.

In his inaugural address, K. Sanjay Murthy underscored the growing importance of DPI as the foundation of modern governance and service delivery. He noted that digital identity platforms, payment systems, and data exchanges are transforming how governments engage with businesses and citizens. Eminent dignitaries and representatives from Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America attended the event. Following discussions from the 16th ASOSAI Assembly held earlier in New Delhi, the programme marks a step forward in international cooperation and capacity building in digital audit. A total of 28 audit professionals from 26 countries are participating.

The CAG highlighted India’s digital successes—Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and DigiLocker—as examples of paperless, cashless, and presence-less service delivery. “These initiatives show how open and interoperable ecosystems can enhance transparency, accessibility, and public trust while delivering tangible benefits for citizens,” he stated.

Murthy emphasised that public audit must ensure that digital transformation upholds cybersecurity, accountability, data privacy, and equitable access. “Auditing DPI is about ensuring technology preserves the core values of good governance—transparency, inclusion, and trust,” he said.

Acknowledging global efforts, the CAG noted the work of countries such as Ethiopia, Morocco, and the Philippines in adopting MOSIP-based digital ID systems, while Kenya, Nigeria, and Brazil have built interoperable service and payment platforms. India’s role in global collaboration through the Digital Public Infrastructure Alliance and India Stack Global was also highlighted.

The training will explore global frameworks like the UN’s Universal DPI Safeguards Framework and include a field visit to Bengaluru to engage with MOSIP and the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI).

Reaffirming India’s commitment as Chair of the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA), the CAG called for collective action to ensure a digital future that is “innovative, efficient, trusted, inclusive, and accountable for every citizen.” (ANI)

