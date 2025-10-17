Congress accuses BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, wife of ‘corruption’ involving crores

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused BJP’s four-time MP Nishikant Dubey and his wife Anamika Gautam of massive corruption and a loan scandal, demanding an in-depth inquiry into the Jharkhand couple’s alleged financial wrongdoings “running into crores of rupees”.

Congress leader and Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate, described Dubey as a “blue-eyed boy” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the corruption matter is so serious that the 56-year-old BJP MP could lose his Parliament membership from the Godda seat.

“It is a clear case of disproportionate assets. We also want to see how impartially the Lokpal acts in this case,” she said in a media briefing, sharing details of the Lokpal complaint against the MP.

“Our demand is that there should be a thorough investigation of this entire matter. In addition, it is necessary to discuss what action the Lokpal is taking and what response the Lokpal has given. In this matter, Nishikant Dubey and his wife should provide clarification, because this is a case of massive corruption,” she said. The Congress leader said, “In the country, 19 people are committing suicide every day due to financial distress, and farmers are being forced to take their own lives. On one hand, people are pawning their jewellery to take loans and make ends meet. A quarter of people’s income is going towards repaying debts. On the other hand, Nishikant Dubey’s wife’s wealth has increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 32 crore.”

Shrinate alleged that in 2013-14, Anamika Gautam’s annual income was Rs 4 lakh as per the information from her IT returns. But her annual income, which was Rs 4 lakh, increased to Rs 2.16 crore in 2017-18. “Her income grew 54 times,” she said. “There is no correlation between Anamika Gautam’s declared income and assets,” she said. (IANS)

