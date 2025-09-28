Congress condemns threats against Rahul Gandhi, criticizes police inaction

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress has launched a scathing attack on what it described as attempts by “followers of Nathuram Godse’s ideology” to intimidate party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Saturday asserted that Gandhi, who has declared an unflinching fight against communalism and fascism, cannot be silenced by threats or inflammatory rhetoric.

Satheesan said Gandhi has faced extraordinary personal tragedies, witnessing the assassinations of both his grandmother, Indira Gandhi and father, Rajiv Gandhi, and has emerged stronger through adversity.

“Rahul Gandhi is a leader who has grown up facing one crisis after another. He has never bowed before anyone, and no words of intimidation can shake his resolve,” said Satheesan.

He further pointed out that remarks made recently suggesting that a bullet should be fired at Gandhi are shocking and unacceptable.

“What has caused greater outrage is the inaction of the Kerala Police. It is astonishing that no steps have been taken against the person who openly threatened violence against our leader. This silence reveals a troubling reality,” added Satheesan.

According to the Congress, the lack of police action points towards what it alleged to be a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Vijayan government. (IANS)

