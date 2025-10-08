Congress confident of winning Anta by-polls: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress will win the upcoming Anta Assembly by-elections, asserting that the party ticket will be decided shortly, with party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa arriving soon to finalise the candidate. Gehlot also noted that Pramod Jain was the previous candidate, but a fresh decision on the nominee is pending.

Speaking to the media while stopping at the Tonk bypass en route to Kota for the funeral of former minister Bharat Singh, Gehlot said, “We will win the Anta election. The ticket will be decided soon. Party in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, is arriving shortly, and the decision will be made in a day or two.”

He also noted that Pramod Jain had been the previous candidate, but a fresh decision is pending. Gehlot clarified that he holds no personal opposition to the current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, but stressed that the government must work in the public interest.

“The government should ensure good governance because only then will the public benefit. They have five years to rule, and they must use that time to serve the people,” he said.

Touching upon the recent SMS Hospital fire tragedy, Gehlot criticised the state government’s handling of the investigation.

“Nothing will be achieved by forming a 5 to 7-member committee just to whitewash the incident. A judicial commission must be formed to thoroughly investigate the causes and ensure such accidents do not recur,” he said.

In a sharp critique of the current administration, Gehlot said corruption has become rampant and unchecked in the state. “Wherever you go, no work is getting done without paying money. The public doesn’t know whom to approach. The very idea of ‘government’ seems to have disappeared. Corruption has spiralled out of control, and it pains me deeply,” he added. (IANS)

