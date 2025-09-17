Congress forms 39-member election committee for Bihar Assembly polls

Patna: The Congress has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar with the formation of a 39-member election committee on Tuesday, party sources said.

According to an order issued by the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, the committee will be responsible for preparing the party’s strategy, planning and grassroots-level campaign for the state polls.

The panel includes top state party leaders such as Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram and Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, along with 37 other senior members of the party’s state unit.

The move is seen as part of Congress’ effort to rebuild its organisational strength in Bihar, where the party has been struggling to make a strong electoral impact in recent years.

The Congress, which contested 70 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections but managed to win only 19, is now aiming for a much stronger performance in the upcoming state polls with hopes of forming the government.

Determined to expand its footprint in the state, the Congress has been aggressively campaigning across Bihar. Top Congress leaders are frequently visiting the state to mobilise support and galvanise the cadre ahead of the polls.

Recently, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar as part of the recent Voter Adhikar Yatra, where he launched a sharp attack on the NDA government and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. With the formation of a 39-member election committee, Congress leaders believe that the upcoming Assembly election could mark a turning point for the party in Bihar politics. (IANS)

