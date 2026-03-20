Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of stoking violence over Uttam Nagar case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of inciting communal violence over the Uttam Nagar incident and appealed to the residents of Delhi not to fall for "any provocation."

Taking to X, Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed concerns over the Uttam Nagar clash and said that the people paid a heavy price for the violence.

"The people of Uttam Nagar have paid a heavy price for the violence - on one side, a young man, Tarun, lost his life, and on the other, an entire family is facing persecution. They don't want any more bloodshed. Bloodshed is what only the BJP and its ecosystem desire, which seizes every opportunity to bake the bread of violence on the griddle of hate," Gandhi wrote.

Hitting out at the India-US trade deal, Gandhi said that the BJP is allegedly creating conditions of Hindu-Muslim violence as a distraction from the alleged handover of the country's "defence, energy security, food security, and strategic sovereignty" to America.

"They want the country to remain entangled in Hindu-Muslim strife, so that people cannot ask why the Prime Minister is being forced to hand over the country's defence, energy security, food security, and strategic sovereignty to America - and that's why, in broad daylight, riot-like conditions are once again being created in the nation's capital," the post read.

He further appealed to the people of Delhi to spread unity, brotherhood and love and not fall for alleged provocation.

"An appeal to the residents of Delhi: Do not fall for any provocation - the strength of the country lies in our unity, brotherhood, and love. Connect, connect; unite India," Rahul Gandhi wrote. (ANI)

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