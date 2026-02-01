Congress leader Sachin Pilot slams Centre ahead of Union Budget 2026

JAIPUR: Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday criticized the government for lacking a clear, results-oriented vision, highlighting unemployment, underemployment, rising inflation, and the widening gap between rich and poor.

He urged the budget to focus on creating productive jobs and empowering citizens while addressing economic inequalities.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Pilot said, “I regret that for the past several years, the government hasn’t presented a very imaginative or results-oriented vision on the ground. I believe the biggest issue in the country is unemployment and underemployment. How will you create constructive, productive jobs for these people? The government hasn’t shown any clear vision for this yet. I hope that, leaving aside all other issues, the budget will address how to reduce inflation. The gap between the rich and the poor has widened today, and the government has no clear vision to bridge this gap or empower the people.” (ANI)

