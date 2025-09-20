Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauds China’s “aggressive leadership”

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday lauded China’s rapid progress in renewable energy, noting that the country installed a record 256 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2025, more than the rest of the world combined. In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, “China just installed a mind-boggling 256 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2025—more than the rest of the world combined! This highlights their aggressive leadership in the global clean energy race.” He noted that India, with its vast potential, could learn from Beijing’s aggressive push into renewables. “India, with its vast solar potential, has the opportunity to follow this lead, create a global power grid, and become self-sufficient in energy — maybe even an energy exporter.” Urging large-scale adoption, Tharoor added, “Let’s blanket every bit of barren land from the Thar desert to the Deccan Plateau with #SolarPower for #CleanEnergy! #ClimateAction.” (ANI)

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor backs India-China talks, calls for balanced diplomacy

Also Watch: