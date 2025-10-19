Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams Nitish Kumar

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that people of Bihar will bid farewell to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while accusing the Janata Dal (United) chief of being a “remote-controlled” Chief Minister. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh exuded confidence that the Mahagathbandhan would win a clear majority in the Bihar assembly elections. “People of Bihar have realised all the jumlas and false promises. Bihar will bid farewell to Nitish Kumar and the BJP. You will see that the Mahagathbandhan is going to win a clear majority. People at the grassroots are fed up. Prime Minister and Home Minister are propagating anything, but they can’t erase the ground reality,” said Ramesh, who is the General Secretary incharge of Communication in Congress. “The people of Bihar know that voting for Nitish Kumar is better than voting for the BJP. Nitish Kumar is a remote-controlled Chief Minister,” he added. Meanwhile, Ramesh also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump reiterated claims of India agreeing to stop oil purchases from Russia. The Rajya Sabha MP said, “In the last four to five months, President Trump has claimed 52 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor. He met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister twice, yet our Prime Minister remained silent. He met with their Field Marshal twice, yet our Prime Minister remained silent. Now, Trump has said twice that India will not buy oil from Russia. Why is the Prime Minister, who talks about everything else in the world, silent on these matters?” Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Tejashwi Yadav, a “very popular candidate” and the former deputy CM, should be declared the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate. She stressed that mistakes in seat allocation and candidate selection, which were seen in Maharashtra, must not be repeated in Bihar. Chaturvedi told ANI, (IANS)

