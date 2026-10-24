Congress MP Shashi Tharoor cautions China’s behaviour towards India

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday expressed caution with the way China has "behaved on our borders" and Beijing's "overt support" to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, calling for "predictable relationships" where trade won't be "weaponised" against India.

Tharoor's remarks came amid a political row over Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Shatrujeet Kapur's purported remarks that the Army is successfully dealing with a "face-off (with China) in Arunachal Pradesh".

Speaking at an interactive session at the NDTV World Summit, Tharoor said: "The way in which China has behaved on our borders, the way in which they've nibbled away at our territory, their overt support for Pakistan during the brief conflict (Operation Sindoor) between our two countries last year is worrying." (IANS)