Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks central government Over LAC Status Quo

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the Central government on the issue of Chinese incursion into Indian Territory and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of “failure to maintain the status quo ante” at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) adding that “Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee continues as his government wears 56-inch big Chinese Blinkers on its Laal Aankh.”

“How can China build a military base near Pangong Tso, on a land which was under Indian occupation, until May 2020? Even as we enter the 5th year of the “CLEAN CHIT” given by PM Narendra Modi on Galwan, where our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives, China continues to impinge upon our territorial integrity!” Kharge posted on X.

Alongside his post, the Congress chief shared a media report that claimed the Chinese army digging in close to Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Attacking PM Modi, Kharge said, “10th April 2024 - PM Modi in an interview to foreign press failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. 13th April 2024 - EAM’s statement that “China has not occupied any of our land” exposed Modi government’s Meek Policy towards China! 4th July 2024 - Even though EAM meets his Chinese counterpart and says “Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential.”

Kharge further said that China continues to be “belligerent on occupying our territory and constructing a military base at Sirijap”, reportedly a land that was under Indian control.

“Modi Government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65 including points in Depsang Plains, Demchok and Gogra Hot Springs area. ‘Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee’ continues as his government wears 56-inch big Chinese Blinkers on its Laal Aankh!” he said.

He further said that Congress once again reiterated its demand to take the nation into confidence on the border situation at LAC.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our valiant soldiers,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase of Indian imports from China and said that it is time for a proper strategy to wean India off dependence on China ensuring that taxpayer funds do not benefit Chinese companies.

“The non-biological Prime Minister infamously told the nation on 19 June 2020, after the Galwan clashes, that “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai”. However he shows no hesitation in liberally issuing visas to Chinese workers to help one of his tempowallah buddies,” the Congress leader posted on X. (ANI)

Also Read: Two party Presidents, Mallikarjun Kharge & J.P. Nadda, get leading roles in Upper House

Also Watch: