Congress Questions Election Commission Over 'Slow Upload' Of Haryana Results On Site

CHANDIGARH: In a significant development, the Congress party has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India by saying that the poll body has failed to upload the latest trends of the results fast enough on their website.

The Grand Old Party said that they would back these charges by filing complaint regarding the same.

This comes after a dramatic and unexpected turnaround in which the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back from behind to take a comfortable lead.

In its argument, the Congress alleged that the trends on the ECI website were way behind the actual counting and that the local administration could be under tremendous pressure.